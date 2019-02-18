Zone 5 Police Command gets new AIG

Related News

A new Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Dibal Yakadi, has assumed duty in the Zone 5 Command Headquarters in Edo State.

Emeka Iheanacho, a deputy superintendent of police and the Zone’s Public Relations Officer, disclosed this on Monday in a statement in Benin.

The zone comprises of Edo, Delta and Bayelsa States.

Mr Iheanacho said the new AIG had resumed office in the zone headquarters since February 11.

He said prior to Mr Yakadi’s deployment to the zone, he had held various positions in the Nigeria Police Force which included the Commissioner of Police, Benue Police Command.

He also said the new AIG was at one time a Commissioner of Police, Police Mobile Force (PMF), Force Headquarters, Abuja, Commandant, Police College Ikeja, Lagos State, and Commissioner of Police, Niger Police Command.

He further said that the new AIG wished to solicit for the co-operation of the good people of the zone, to assist the police with useful information that would help in checkmating crime and criminality in the entire zone.

“The AIG also requests that the good people of the three states in the zone conduct themselves in an orderly manner in the forthcoming general elections, as any act of thuggery and hooliganism will not be tolerated.

“He warned officers and men deployed for the election duties across the three states in the zone, to be professional and avoid any act that will tarnish the image of the force,” he said.

(NAN)