Zone 5 Police Command gets new AIG

Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story
Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story

A new Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Dibal Yakadi, has assumed duty in the Zone 5 Command Headquarters in Edo State.

Emeka Iheanacho, a deputy superintendent of police and the Zone’s Public Relations Officer, disclosed this on Monday in a statement in Benin.

The zone comprises of Edo, Delta and Bayelsa States.

Mr Iheanacho said the new AIG had resumed office in the zone headquarters since February 11.

He said prior to Mr Yakadi’s deployment to the zone, he had held various positions in the Nigeria Police Force which included the Commissioner of Police, Benue Police Command.

He also said the new AIG was at one time a Commissioner of Police, Police Mobile Force (PMF), Force Headquarters, Abuja, Commandant, Police College Ikeja, Lagos State, and Commissioner of Police, Niger Police Command.

Okowa Campaign AD

He further said that the new AIG wished to solicit for the co-operation of the good people of the zone, to assist the police with useful information that would help in checkmating crime and criminality in the entire zone.

“The AIG also requests that the good people of the three states in the zone conduct themselves in an orderly manner in the forthcoming general elections, as any act of thuggery and hooliganism will not be tolerated.

“He warned officers and men deployed for the election duties across the three states in the zone, to be professional and avoid any act that will tarnish the image of the force,” he said.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.