Gunmen kill manager of Osaze Odemwingie’s Hotel

Osaze Odemwingie
Osaze Odemwingie

Gunmen have killed the manager of a hotel belonging to Nigeria’s ex-Nigeria international footballer, Osaze Odemwingie, located at Erediauwa Street, off Upper Sokponba Road, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, Edo State.

The name of the hotel manager killed on Sunday was given as, Osato Okunkpolo, married to a journalist, Anita Okunkpolo working with a local tabloid in Bénin City.

Sources at the hotel said the gunmen gained access to the hotel at about 9 p.m. and shot Mr Okunkpola dead.

Edo Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, a deputy superintendent of police, who confirmed the incident, said Mr Okunkpolo was hit by a bullet in a shootout between two rival cult groups.

Mr Nwabuzor said members of Eiye and Aye engaged in a shootout in the area on Sunday night.

“The incident is true. It is true that a murder occurred at Odewingie Hotel on the February 17, 2019.

Okowa Campaign AD

‘‘The incident was between two secret cult rival groups – the Aye and Eiye cult groups.

“During the process the manager was killed inside the hotel.

“It was not an armed robbery incident. The corpse has been deposited at the Bénin Central Hospital, Mortuary.

“Our detectives are still investigating the incident,” he said.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.