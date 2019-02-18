Police arrest 10 over destruction of INEC vehicles in Akwa Ibom

Related News

The Akwa Ibom Police Command has arrested 10 persons who allegedly set ablaze 11 vehicles of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The command said the offence was committed at the INEC office in Obot Akara Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesman, Macdon Odiko, disclosed this on Monday while briefing reporters on the security situation in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the vehicles were meant to convey election materials from Uyo to Obot Akara.

Mr Odiko said the suspects were arrested on February 15, the eve of the postponed elections at about 10:05pm.

He explained that the hoodlums during the period killed one unknown person at the Obot Akara Local Government Area close to INEC office.

“Furthermore, on February 15, 2019, the eve of the 2019 General Elections, at about 10:05pm, hoodlums at Obot Akara Local Government Area, close to INEC office killed one person whose identity is unknown, burnt eleven (11) buses and vandalised two.

“The command acted swiftly and arrested ten (10) persons in connection with the crime, and the following exhibits were recovered: two locally made short guns, twenty five (25) live cartridges, weeds suspected to be marijuana, two machetes, charms of different types.

“Other items recovered include; one knife, one (pair) of scissors, hot drink, cell phones, dead bird, human hairs and two axes,” he said.

The CP said the suspects would be transferred to Force Criminal Investigation Department for more investigation.

More arrests

The police spokesperson added that on the same February 15, the command apprehended 41 persons at Angeline Hotel opposite Dove International School Uyo, who came from Bayelsa, Delta and Ondo States.

He said the arrested persons claimed to come to the state as observers of the rescheduled elections.

He said the suspects could not give ”any proper or reasonable identity of themselves” and had no INEC identification tag.

Mr Makama said investigation was ongoing to determine their true identity and purpose in the state.

The commissioner added that on February 17, the command apprehended two suspects, who confessed to being political thugs hired from Ukwa village in Odukpani LGA in Cross River by an unidentified politician.

The CP urged politicians to play the game according to the rules.

Suspects

Speaking with reporters, one of the suspects from Bayelsa, Okoroda Scaine, said they came to Akwa Ibom as election observers under the ‘Society for Advancement for Credible Leadership and Observation’.

“I am Okoroda Scaine from Bayelsa, we all submitted our passports to Society for Advancement for Credible Leadership and Observation, an organisation that is registered and accredited by INEC for the elections.

“We are told that our names were sent to INEC and we will likely monitor the elections in Uyo here.

“We came on Thursday to confirm if our names were there or not. We were in the room at Angeline Hotel when we were arrested at about 3 am on February 15.

“We were lodged in the hotel by one Berafa Bedfon, whom we cannot reach now. We are 41 in number, and our intention was to come to Akwa Ibom and check if our names are there,” he said.

(NAN)