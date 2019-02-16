Gunmen kill Gov. Okowa’s aide

Related News

Lawrence Ijeh, Special Assistant to Delta Governor on Youth Development, has been shot dead by gunmen in Ekpan community, Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Ijeh, also known as Ngozi, was said to have been killed on Friday night, inside his Toyota Camry Car.

He was found in a pool of his blood on Saturday morning.

The incident has caused tension in the community as security operatives have taken over the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that shops in the area closed as a result of the incident.

Innocent Akpotedja-Adjenughure, the Ekpan Community chairman, confirmed the killing. “Yes, Ngozi was assassinated yesterday; no details yet,” he said.

The Acting Police Public Relations (PPRO), in Delta, Oriseweje Chuks, when contacted, said, “I am still investigating the matter; let me reach the DPO in Ekpan and get back to you.”

Similarly, the Delta Commissioner for Information, Patrick Ukah and Charles Aniagwu, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, both said they had yet to get details on the incident.

Condemnation

Mr Okowa condemned the killing, according to a press statement issued by Mr Aniagwu on Saturday.

He called on the security agencies to carry out a thorough investigation of the development, to ensure the perpetrators are dealt with accordingly.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn the death of Ijei, who was my aide until his untimely demise.

“I condole with his wife and family and urge security agencies to investigate the unfortunate incidence, to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“We alerted the security agencies of some disturbing security situations in parts of the state and wonder what they are doing because these information have been available to them,” he said.

The governor then urged the people of Delta to remain calm and maintain the existing peace the administration had built in the last three and half years.