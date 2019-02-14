Edo declares Friday half work day

Related News

The Edo State Government has declared Friday as half work day to enable workers participate in the February 16 presidential election.

This was contained in a statement issued by Secretary to State Government, Osarodion Ogie, and made available to journalists in Benin on Thursday.

Mr Ogie directed all offices to close at 12 noon so that workers could travel to their respective Local Government Areas (LGAs) to cast their votes.

He furthered advised all heads of government agencies and departments to comply with the directive.

(NAN)