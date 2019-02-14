Edo declares Friday half work day

The Edo State Government has declared Friday as half work day to enable workers participate in the February 16 presidential election.
This was contained in a statement issued by Secretary to State Government, Osarodion Ogie, and made available to journalists in Benin on Thursday.
Mr Ogie directed all offices to close at 12 noon so that workers could travel to their respective Local Government Areas (LGAs) to cast their votes.
He furthered advised all heads of government agencies and departments to comply with the directive.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.