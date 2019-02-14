Chevron spends N20.6 billion on projects in host communities

Chevron Nigeria Ltd (CNL) says it has invested over N20.6 billion in the execution of about 600 projects and programmes in its area of operations since 2005.

Esimaje Brikinn, its General Manager (Policy, Government and Public Affairs), said this on Wednesday during the official handing over of a cottage hospital built by the Egbema-Gbaramatu Communities Development Foundation (EGCDF).

The project, sponsored by CNL/Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), was handed over to the state government amidst jubilation by community members in Oporoza, Warri South-West Local Government Area.

Mr Brikinn who was represented by Sam Daibo, Area Manager, CNL Warri Office.

He applauded the partnership among EGCDF, Delta State, CNL/NNPC JV and other stakeholders in the execution of the hospital and other projects.

He said the hospital would improve the quality of life of the people in the community.

The general manager thanked the state government and the traditional rulers for creating an enabling environment for CNL and NNPC to operate.

He said the development had enhanced the implementation of the General Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU) model and other social investment programmes.

Mr Brikinn also lauded the leadership of EGCDF for fulfilling the spirit and objectives of the GMoU.

“CNL has invested over N20.6 billion in the execution of about 600 projects and programmes in our area of operations in line with the GMoU prescriptions since 2005.

“We believe that our business success is tied to the progress and prosperity of the people we collaborate with and the communities where we work.

“Our desire is to continue to have an open, honest and transparent relationship with the government and the communities where we operate.

“The improvement on the GMoU concept called GMoU+ has been assisting the company to monitor and evaluate the impact of the GMoU on host communities and focuses on business development and economic empowerment programmes,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls another cottage hospital sponsored by CNL though EGCDF in Tsekelewu community, Warri North, was handed over to the Delta government on Tuesday.

The hospitals are aimed at ending stillbirths, maternal mortality and other ailments in the riverine communities.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State was represented by Tam Brisibe, the Chief of Staff in Government House, Asaba, the state capital.

Mr Okowa commended the stakeholders for doing a good job.

“This is one government that has taken development to all parts of Delta, before now people would have said because of the terrain they cannot do certain things,” he said.

(NAN)

