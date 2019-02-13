APC Rep campaign DG kidnapped

Hooded man in gun
Hooded man in gun

Unknown gunmen on Tuesday abducted Monday Aighobahi, the Director General (DG) of the campaign organisation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Ovia Federal Constituency of Edo, Dennis Idahosa.

Mr Idahosa, former council chairman of the area, said the abducted DG of his campaign organisation was at Ofosu, Ogbogui Ward to canvass for votes. He said the director general was kidnapped shortly after a campaign rally at Ofosu.

“I was at the rally at Ofosu with him and left shortly after for other places in continuation of my campaign.

“He was left behind to sort some things out after which he was to join us at another campaign location afterwards,” he narrated.

Mr Idahosa alleged that the abduction was politically motivated as Mr Aighobahi has a stronghold of the ward.

“Politically, Aighobahi has a stronghold of the ward and my opponent knows this. I am not out to see bloodshed; so I will urge all to go about the electioneering in a very peaceful way.

Okowa Campaign AD

“While urging the abductors to release their captive unconditionally, I appeal to my supporters and the people of Ovia to remain calm,” he said.

Mr Idahosa, however, said he remained resolute in his quest to win the seat for the Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Contacted, the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosun, said he had yet to be briefed on the incident, but promised to verify from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Okada.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.