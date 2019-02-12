Election: Again INEC warns against use of temporary voter’s card

Congolese voters [PHOTO CREDIT: ABC News - Go.com]
Congolese voters [PHOTO CREDIT: ABC News - Go.com]

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will not entertain the use of temporary voter cards (TVCs) during the upcoming general elections.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Cross River, Frankland Briyai, said this on Tuesday at a workshop on Election Risk Management (ERM).

The workshop was organised by the commission for stakeholders and electoral officials from the 18 local government areas in Cross River as part of preparations for the general elections.

Mr Briyai, who spoke through the Electoral Officer of Bekwarra, Asuquo Affiah, said that the commission would only recognise the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) during the polls.

‘‘If you do not have PVC, please stay away from the polling units as INEC will not recognise TVC during the elections,’’ he said.

He added that the extension given by the commission for collection of PVCs ended on Monday.

Okowa Campaign AD

He urged all stakeholders to join hands with INEC in ensuring that the electoral process was free, fair and credible.

Speaking, INEC Desk Officer on Risk Management, Morris Idah, said that the workshop was organised to sensitise electoral officers and other stakeholders on red zones during the elections.

Mr Idah said that the commission was looking forward to violence-free elections.

He advised the electoral officers and other stakeholders to alert the commission whenever they noticed any violence in their areas.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.