Police arrests suspects who assaulted lady in viral video 

Nigeria Police logo[photo credit: thepolitico]
The Edo State Police Command says it has apprehended suspects involved in a barbaric video of a young lady who was recently assaulted by a group of young men in the state.

In the video, seen by PREMIUM TIMES, the lady who appeared to have been considered a robbery suspect by the young men, was bathed with powdered pepper in her private parts and forced to go naked before a camera, by the men.

The men forced the powdered pepper inside the lady’s private part while she screamed for help, begging them to stop.

The video has attracted widespread condemnation and outrage by Nigerians with many asking the police to investigate the source of the video and apprehend the suspects if found to be Nigerians.

On Thursday, the police, in a statement signed by the Nigeria police spokesperson, Frank Mba, said they had apprehended some of the suspects and were set on getting the rest.

The statement reads in part:

“Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested six male suspects involved in the shocking, barbaric and indecent assault meted out on a young Nigerian female as shown in a video which recently went viral.

“Following the dehumanizing incident, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu had ordered a comprehensive investigation into the report.

“Consequently, the Edo State Police Command, led by its Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu swung into action, leading to the investigative breakthrough.

“Two other male suspects are still at large. Efforts are being intensified to arrest them and bring all involved to justice.”

The police condemned the actions of the young men and made a list of the apprehended suspects.

“The Nigeria Police Force condemns jungle justice in its entirety and warns of dire consequences for persons who resort to criminal acts of self-help.

“The six male suspects arrested are:  (1) Otoghile Joel (owner of the phone alleged to have been stolen by the young woman) (2) Lucky Igbinovia (alias “One Man Squad” in whose house the young woman was tortured) (3) Edobor Osemwengie (manager of Lafun Hotel) (4) Kingsley Iyamu (5) Gregg Eweka (6) Friday Omorogbe.

“Meanwhile, the police have established contact with the female victim, aged 24 years. Her health status and recovery rate are being monitored.

“The Edo State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu will be providing more details as the investigation progresses.”

