400,000 PVCs yet to be collected in Rivers – INEC

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says 400,000 Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) were yet to be collected out of the 3,215, 273 registered in the state.

Enabor Edwin, the Head of INEC Voter Education and Publicity Department in Rivers, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Port Harcourt.

Mr Edwin said the commission had received a total of 3,118,638 PVCs from Abuja.

He said about 96,735 cards were yet to be received from the commission’s headquarters.

“About 2, 700,541 voters have collected their PVCs in the state and we have about 418,097 individual cards yet to be collected at the Local Government Areas as at January 31.

“Collection of PVCs is still ongoing in the state at the various LGAs,’’ he said.

Mr Edwin said relocation, deaths and transfers of workers could be some of the challenges that could affect the collection of PVCs before the deadline of February 8.

He said registered voters were expected to go to their various LGAs for collection of their cards.

“We expect that everybody that is registered should personally go and collect their cards from their various LGAs,’’ Mr Edwin said.

(NAN)