Election: Police call for voluntary submission of illegal arms

The Commissioner of Police in Cross River, Hafiz Inuwa has called on residents in possession of illegal arms to surrender them to the police.

He made the call in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Irene Ugbo, on Friday in Calabar.

Mr Inuwa said the command had intelligence information about some unscrupulous politicians plotting to scuttle the 2019 general elections.

He said that an arms mop up operation would be conducted to retrieve illegal weapons in circulation, halt the ongoing proliferation of weapons, and restore law and order in the state.

The police boss called on residents to take advantage of the voluntary arms surrender window to return illegal weapons in their possession. (NAN)