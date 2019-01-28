FG flags off 73km Calabar-Ogoja federal highway rehabilitation

Related News

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has flagged off the rehabilitation of the 73km Odukpani Junction-Ikot Okopra-Akpet 1 section of the Calabar-Ikom-Ogoja road.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Minister flagged off the rehabilitation of the road on Monday in Biase local government area of Cross River.

Mr Fashola said the project, which would cost N14, 017, 170, 597.90, is a demonstration of the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to bridge the infrastructural gap in the country.

He said this was geared towards providing the much needed stimulants for economic growth and ease of doing business.

The project handled by a local contractors, Sermatech Construction Company, is expected to be completed in 24 months.

Mr Fashola, who was represented by the Minister of State in the Ministry, Mustapha Baba-Shehuri, said the federal government is investing heavily in the provision of critical infrastructure with at least one ongoing road project per state.

“This project is a 73km single carriage way. It links the industrial town of Akamkpa to Biase-Yakurr road. Its frequent plying by industrialists around the area led to its deterioration.

“The shoulders of the road have been completely eroded, while the entire alignment is riddled with alligator cracks, as well as characterized by potholes.

“The scope of work for the contract entails site clearance of shoulders, scarification of the existing failed carriage way and the provision of asphaltic concrete surfacing.

“The scope of work also include, surface dressing of shoulders, concrete lined drains, de-silting of blocked culverts, reinforced concrete pipe culverts among others.

“When completed, the road will greatly reduce vehicle operation maintenance cost, improve travel time, reduce accidents, as well as loss of lives and properties.

“It will also enhance the socio-economic wellbeing of the people along the corridor, generate employment opportunities for both skilled and unskilled labour and assist in the fight against crime,” he said.

The Director in charge of Highways, Construction and Rehabilitations in the Ministry, Yemi Oguntominiyi, said the massive infrastructure development was embarked on by the present administration across the six geopolitical zones in the country.

According to Mr Oguntominiyi, the rehabilitation is aimed at providing the much needed impetus to stimulate the economy and improve the lives of the people.

The minister and his entourage also inspected other completed and ongoing rehabilitation projects along the Calabar-Ikom-Ogoja federal highway led by the Federal Controller of Works in the state, Bassey Nsentip.

