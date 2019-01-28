Politicians afraid of elections, want to write poll results in hotels – INEC commissioner

Related News

An official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has taken a swipe on Nigerian politicians, saying they are most often prepared to rig elections than to solicit votes from the people.

Mike Igini, the INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Akwa Ibom State, said, “I can confirm to you that politicians here want to write results in hotels, they are afraid of elections.”

Mr Igini, who spoke on Monday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, at a public briefing to preview the forthcoming elections in Akwa Ibom State, was referring to Akwa Ibom which he said was noted in the past for election rigging.

The event, tagged “Stakeholders’ Briefing on Niger Delta Watch 2019”, was organised by Stakeholder Democracy Network (SDN), in collaboration with the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room.

A similar briefing will be organised in Rivers, Delta, and Bayelsa.

Mr Igini was one of the guest speakers at the briefing.

Other guest speakers were representatives of the police and the National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Akwa Ibom State.

The presidential election and the National Assembly elections will hold on February 16, while the governorship and state assembly elections will hold on March 2.

“Akwa Ibom is one of the states where there have not been true elections in the past,” Mr Igini said. “In 2011, all the bad people were moving from Rivers, Bayelsa, and other states to Akwa Ibom State during the elections.

Mr Igini is known all over the country for his forthrightness and outspokenness.

He said Nigeria has lost it as far as local government elections are concerned.

“We have lost the local government areas,” he said. “Of course, we know that elections don’t take place in local government areas. That is why you have the party in power at the states win local government elections 100 percent every time they conduct local government elections.”

Local government elections in Nigeria are conducted by the state governments through their respective election commission.

Mr Igini vowed to conduct credible elections in Akwa Ibom.

“Let me tell you, no election can be rigged without INEC colluding with politicians. I will ensure that free and fair elections take place in Akwa Ibom.

“No ballot paper or ballot box will be taken to a private home to write election results. There will be no state might, there will be no federal might in this state; it is only the people’s might that will prevail in this state.

“If you steal ballot box to go to a hotel to write election results, first you are like a man who has stolen the village drum. Where are you going to beat the drum?” he said.

The INEC commissioner also spoke on vote-buying. He blamed the electorate for encouraging the practice by agreeing to sell their votes to corrupt politicians.

A participant at the briefing asked the commissioner if he could still ensure free and fair elections in the state if he were to receive counter instructions from “above” (his superior officers).

“From the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which is the highest public office in the country, they know me. I am only loyal to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I have conducted elections in other states, people know my antecedent.

“The ballots papers you have not seen before in other elections, you will see them in these elections,” he said.

In his presentation at the briefing, Joseph Ekong, the SDN programme officer-in-charge of governance, security, and stabilisation, said one citizen observer would be sent under the Niger Delta Watch 2019 to each local government area in Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa, and Delta to monitor the elections.

Mr Ekong said stakeholders and partners would be briefed through weekly reports and monthly updates regarding the elections, from the information gathered from the field.

He said the project also entails the mapping of incidents like election violence, election fraud, intimidation of voters when and wherever they occur within the four states.

About 20 civil society organisations, and election observers from the 31 local government areas in Akwa Ibom participated in the briefing.