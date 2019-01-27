Gunmen kill policeman in Edo

Related News

The Edo State police command says a police orderly attached to Eric Osayande, Chairman of Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of the state, has been killed by unknown gunmen.

The state’s commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosun, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

Mr Odumosun said he had visited the family of the slain policeman, adding that efforts were on to arrest the killers.

NAN reports that the slain policeman identified as Oisa Ehigie was allegedly shot dead on Saturday night at Nomayo Junction, along Upper Sokponba road in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area.

(NAN)