Port Harcourt records first rain in 2019 with heavy downpour

Residents of Port Harcourt experienced the first rain in the year with heavy downpour and cloudy weather on Wednesday morning.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the residents had expected the rain last week when they experienced a partly cloudy weather.

The rain, which started about 7.55 a.m., came down heavily with floods on the streets and gullies in areas like Aba Road, Rumuodara, Rumuomasi, Rukpoku, Ikwere road and Oyigbo area.

Christian Ikedi, one of the residents, told NAN that he was excited by the first rain in the city.

He said the rain had helped to reduce the heat and high temperature in the city.

“I am so happy this morning to see the rainfall because we have been suffering in the night with heat without electricity to power our fans to enable us sleep well.

“I and my family will stay late outside in front of the house till the temperature will reduce before we go back to lay on our beds.

“However, with this rain today, the high temperature has reduced,” Mr Ikedi said.

Florence Jude, another resident, also said that the rain came earlier than she expected and heavily.

“The rain was heavy and came with flood, unlike the previous year’s first rain.

“You can see how heavy the rain is and also with heavy floods covering the roads and the gullies as if it’s not the first rain of the year.

“I thank God for the rain and I pray that it will continue like this without stop so that the weather will be calm.

“The rain would also help farmers to start cultivation early this farming season,” Mr Jude said.

NAN