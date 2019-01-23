Port Harcourt records first rain in 2019 with heavy downpour

Heavy rain fall used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Daily Trust]
Heavy rain fall used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit:

Residents of Port Harcourt experienced the first rain in the year with heavy downpour and cloudy weather on Wednesday morning.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the residents had expected the rain last week when they experienced a partly cloudy weather.

The rain, which started about 7.55 a.m., came down heavily with floods on the streets and gullies in areas like Aba Road, Rumuodara, Rumuomasi, Rukpoku, Ikwere road and Oyigbo area.

Christian Ikedi, one of the residents, told NAN that he was excited by the first rain in the city.

He said the rain had helped to reduce the heat and high temperature in the city.

“I am so happy this morning to see the rainfall because we have been suffering in the night with heat without electricity to power our fans to enable us sleep well.

Okowa Campaign AD

“I and my family will stay late outside in front of the house till the temperature will reduce before we go back to lay on our beds.

“However, with this rain today, the high temperature has reduced,” Mr Ikedi said.

Florence Jude, another resident, also said that the rain came earlier than she expected and heavily.

“The rain was heavy and came with flood, unlike the previous year’s first rain.

“You can see how heavy the rain is and also with heavy floods covering the roads and the gullies as if it’s not the first rain of the year.

“I thank God for the rain and I pray that it will continue like this without stop so that the weather will be calm.

“The rain would also help farmers to start cultivation early this farming season,” Mr Jude said.

NAN

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.