Gov. Dickson donates 500 mattresses to corps members

Governor Seriake Dickson of Baylesa State, has donated additional 500 mattresses to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in state.

Mr Dickson said this was part of his administration efforts at improving the welfare of corps members in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr Dickson was represented by his Senior Special Assistant on NYSC Matters, Kelvin Appah, at the handing over ceremony of the mattresses in Yenagoa, the state capital on Monday.

“I remember sometime in 2018, the Governor also donated a total of 200 mattresses to Corps Members’ lodges in the state.

“I believe the donation of 500 mattresses today will make it a total of 700 mattresses released to the scheme for the comfort of these patriots.

“We are doing this because we are proud of NYSC’s quality service to the state,’’ Mr Appah said.

Receiving the mattresses, Loto Bolade, Bayelsa State NYSC Coordinator, thanked the governor for the support towards the scheme.

Mrs Bolade also commended the governor on the improved security and welfare of corps members in the state and urged them to reciprocate the governor’s gestures by rendering selfless service to the state.

“You must redouble your services to the state in your places of primary assignments, especially in community development services.

“On behalf of the NYSC Director General, I thank the State Governor, the Secretary to the State Government, the Chairman, NYSC State Governing Board and SSA to the Governor on NYSC Matters, for their support to Corps Members,’’ Mrs Bolade said.

(NAN)