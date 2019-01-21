Akwa Ibom, other South-south states will fall for APC — Akpabio

Related News

Godswill Akpabio, a senator from Akwa Ibom, has insisted that the state and other People’s Democratic Party (PDP)-controlled states in the South-south will be won by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa Ibom, spoke in Uyo on Monday at a rally to flag off the APC electioneering campaign in the state.

“We are going back to join the South-west and the north in the politics of Nigeria.

“I’m the coordinator of the Buhari campaign in the South-south, have I ever failed?” Mr Akpabio asked.

“So, I am telling you that South-south will fall for APC in these elections.”

The senator assured Akwa Ibom people that President Muhammadu Buhari will win the February 16 election.

He said Mr Buhari will give several appointments to Akwa Ibom people if he wins reelection.

Mr Akpabio surprisingly touched on the resignation of Nsima Ekere as deputy governor of Akwa Ibom, which happened when he (Akpabio) was the governor.

Mr Ekere is the APC governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom state.

“I don’t want to know why you resigned as deputy governor. You said you resigned for personal reasons,” Mr Akpabio said.

“Even if I am one of those that conspired to send you out as deputy governor, I am now asking you to come back.

“Please, Nsima Ekere come back! Please, come back!”

Mr Akpabio urged Mr Ekere to spread the “dividends of democracy” to the people of the state, if he is elected as governor.

“For me, I have moved on to the next level,” he said.

In his remarks at the rally, Mr Ekere promised to “banishe poverty in Akwa Ibom”.

“With all the resources God has blessed this state with, we shouldn’t have any business with poverty,” Mr Ekere said.