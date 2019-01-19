Osinbajo arrives Benin to inaugurate TraderMoni

Related News

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday arrived Benin Airport to inaugurate TraderMoni, one of the Social Investment Programmes of the Federal Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Osinbajo arrived the airport in a Nigerian Air Force Jet, 5N FUG at about 12.15 p.m.

The vice president will also inaugurate a number of other projects done by the state government.

He was received by Gov. Godwin Obaseki, his Deputy, Philip Shuaibu and other All Progressives Congress (APC) party faithful.

The TraderMoni gives small scale traders collateral-free N10,000 loan, but critics have said the government is using the scheme at the time of election to buy votes.

(NAN)