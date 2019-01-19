Osinbajo arrives Benin to inaugurate TraderMoni

FILE PHOTO: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (R), addressing the Market traders at the Utako Market during the launch of TraderMoni in Abuja on Thursday (6/9/18). 04818/6/9/2018/Ibrahim Sumaila/JAU/NAN
FILE PHOTO: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (R), addressing the Market traders at the Utako Market during the launch of TraderMoni in Abuja on Thursday (6/9/18). 04818/6/9/2018/Ibrahim Sumaila/JAU/NAN

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday arrived Benin Airport to inaugurate TraderMoni, one of the Social Investment Programmes of the Federal Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Osinbajo arrived the airport in a Nigerian Air Force Jet, 5N FUG at about 12.15 p.m.

The vice president will also inaugurate a number of other projects done by the state government.

He was received by Gov. Godwin Obaseki, his Deputy, Philip Shuaibu and other All Progressives Congress (APC) party faithful.

The TraderMoni gives small scale traders collateral-free N10,000 loan, but critics have said the government is using the scheme at the time of election to buy votes.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.