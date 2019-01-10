Okowa urges Delta electorate to defend their votes on election day

Related News

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, on Thursday urged residents of the state to collect their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs), vote wisely and defend their votes in the forthcoming general elections.

The governor, gave the advice when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign team traversed Ughelli North, Isoko South and Isoko North Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state to canvass support for its candidates for the general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all the royal fathers and the leadership of various town unions in Isoko kingdom also endorsed the governor for a second term.

He said most PVCs were left unclaimed at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices, adding that supporters should campaign from house to house to encourage the people to collect their cards.

He urged the people to vote for all PDP candidates without fear of intimidation.

”I am happy with the large turnout of people, I can see youths, women and men, you have to work and ensure that you translate this large number into votes.

”Nobody can intimidate us because we have God on our side; in 2015 we won in 21 out of the 25 LGAs, but this time we want to win in all the 25 LGAs.

”As at today, many PVCs are stalked there in INEC offices, I urge you to encourage the people to collect theirs and on the election day, we must all go out there, cast and defend our votes,” he said.

The governor thanked the people of Isoko for endorsing him for a second term in office, adding that upon his return he would ensure that every part of the state is fully represented and developed.

Kingsley Esiso, the state PDP chairman, Sam Oyovwire, the chairman of the state PDP Campaign Council, and the Director General of the Campaign, Chief Funkekeme Solomon were among personalities at the event.

(NAN)