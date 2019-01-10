Don’t blame Wike for the crisis in Rivers APC – Abe

Magnus Abe of the All Progressives Congress (APC), representing Rivers South-East in the senate has urged supporters not to blame the present challenges of the party in the state on Governor Nyesom Wike.

Mr Abe made the call on Thursday while reacting to the recent Federal High Court judgment which nullified the direct and indirect primaries allegedly held by two factions of the party in Rivers.

The court also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to recognise APC candidates for the 2019 elections in the state.

Mr Abe expressed worry at the present challenges being faced by the party, saying, “It is baseless blaming the governor’’.

He said the foundation for the crisis was laid by the leadership of the party, which he said decided to relegate some interests and stakeholders to the background.

“Was it Wike that excluded some members from the elective congress? Was it also Wike that went ahead to hold primaries in spite of pending court matter?’’ he queried.

The senator said the party still had the chances of picking back its pieces and coming back strong to win the elections if it should do the right things.

“We must first respect ourselves, believe in the abilities of all stakeholders to bring in their best in the interest of the party.

“I am willing to drop my interest, every other person should be willing to drop their interests too, the party’s interest should be the issue,’’ he said.

(NAN)

