Akwa Ibom procures N5bn worth of Hospital equipment

Akwa Ibom State Government has purchased medical equipment worth N5 billion for Ibom Specialist Hospital to boost healthcare delivery in the state.

Dominic Ukpong, the state Commissioner for Health, disclosed this when members of the Divine Mandate Campaign Team visited the Paramount Ruler of Eket, Edidem Etim Abia, on Friday in Eket.

According to him, the state has been paying N400 million quarterly to offset bills for the medical equipment in the hospital.

Mr Ukpong, however, said the hospital was not completed before it was inaugurated the previous administration.

“We are paying the money now and the hospital had been inaugurated but not yet completed.

“It was supposed to be ground floor, first, second and third floors.

“The previous administration did the ground and first floors and left the second and third floors uncompleted. It is not yet plastered but was inaugurated,” Mr Ukpong said.

He noted that Ibom Specialist Hospital, was on August 8, 2018 given out to Clinotech Turnkey to manage for the state, adding that Governor Emmanuel was passionate to improve healthcare delivery in the state.

He said some other hospitals in the state, such as Ituk Mbang, Immanuel hospital, Etinan General Hospital, Ikono hospital and Awa hospital had been rehabilitated, upgraded and equipped with modern facilities.

“We are trying to train people who will manage the hospitals.

“We have gotten ambulance for emergency medical response such that if you are sick and you cannot leave your home, you will call a certain number and an ambulance will come and pick you up for treatment,” he said.

The commissioner, however, appealed to the people of the state to vote for Governor Emmanuel and all the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidates in the state.

Responding, Mr Abia said monarchs are not into partisan politics but the leaders of people.

“Nobody can say that the paramount ruler has no voice, we represent the voice of the people.

According to him, I am in a position to tell Eket people, which side they should support.

“This is because we are qualify to do so, we have to direct our people properly,” Mr Abia said.

(NAN)