Police confirm arrest of four suspected kidnappers in Akwa Ibom

Nigerian Police on patrol
The Akwa Ibom Police Command on Monday confirmed the arrest of four suspected kidnappers and two notorious cultists terrorising Eket Local Government Area and its environs.

Odiko MacDon, the State Police Public Relations Officer, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

Mr MacDon said that investigation was ongoing on the matter and that the suspects were arrested between last week and December 31.

“There was an attempted kidnap in Eket sometimes last week, and the victim luckily escaped and four suspects have been arrested and presently in police custody,” Mr MacDon said.

He said that, “the story making the rounds is true, investigation is still ongoing to ascertain the extent of their culpability, but they were found with the kidnapped materials.”

Also speaking, a source who claimed anonymity told NAN that the suspected kidnappers abducted their victim at Mountain of fire road in Eket, while the two notorious cultists were apprehended by some youth after they had beaten up their victim on Sunday and collected his phone along hospital road in Ikot Ebok community in Eket.

“The cult kingpins named Jonny Monday and Victor Udosen were apprehended along hospital road and handed over to the police in Eket.

“The suspected cultists were beaten up by some youths at hospital road and in the process, one suspected cultist gun fell off his hand.

“The youths held and beat them and quickly informed the police who arrested them and took them to Eket Police Headquarters.”

NAN reports that the police had earlier declared the duo wanted.

The then commissioner of police, Adeyemi Ogunjemilusi, now the AIG Zone 6 Calabar, had accused Mr Monday of killing a staff of a multinational oil company in Ibeno local government area of the state.

He alleged that Mr Monday killed the staff, known as Bello on June 12, 2018, at Atai Ndon in Eket Local Government Area of the state.

