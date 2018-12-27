Akwa Ibom govt warns police against setting up anti-terrorism unit in state

Related News

The Akwa Ibom state government has rejected the “plan” by the police to establish an anti-terrorism unit in the state.

The government in a statement on Thursday by the Commissioner for Information in the state, Charles Udoh, said there was suspicion that the police wanted to use use the unit to hound members of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state because of the 2019 elections.

“We are concerned that the setting up of the Anti-Terrorism Unit is part of the ground work and ploy of the opposition party in the State, the All Progressives Congress (APC), to illegally intimidate, harass and arrest government functionaries and the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the State,” Mr Udoh said.

“As the 2019 general elections approach and political tempo assumes a crescendo pitch, a functional Anti-Terrorism Unit in the state, will certainly arrest and detain whosoever it wills, on trumped up charges of acts of terrorism.

“To buttress the sinister motive of the Anti-Terrorism Unit, sources say a former Chief Security Officer to former Governor Godswill Akpabio, has been redeployed to Akwa Ibom, with tactical instructions on how to successfully execute the unholy agenda of the APC leadership in the state,” Mr Udoh said.

The Akwa Ibom government said it acknowledged the right of the police to create any unit in its command, but that it frowned at the “attempts by the police hierarchy to portray Akwa Ibom as a terrorist enclave in Nigeria”.

The government questioned the need for an anti-terrorism unit in the state which is one of the most peaceful in the country.

It advised the police to “activate” its anti-terrorism unit in the North-East region and use it to “effectively” fight insurgency in the area.

“The activities of members of the Anti-Terrorism Unit will undoubtedly cause unwarranted tension among the peace-loving citizens and residents of Akwa Ibom State. This is absolutely unnecessary at this point in time.

“On this score, Akwa Ibom State Government requests that the State Police Command puts on hold, the plans to set up an Anti-Terrorism Unit in Akwa Ibom, as the present administration will continue its collaboration with all security agencies in the state, including the Nigeria Police, to ensure the safety of lives and property at all times,” the commissioner said.

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted the police spokesperson in the state, Odiko MacDon, he said he was not aware of any plan to establish anti-terrorism unit in the police command in the state.

Mr MacDon, a deputy superintendent of police, however, said the police can proactively set up anti-terrorism unit in any of its command in the country.

“We don’t have to wait for terrorism to take place in a particular state before we set up anti-terrorism unit there.

“I will find out if there is plan to set up such unit here, I will get back to you,” he said.