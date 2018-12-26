I’ve been insulted, but not intimidated – Governor Emmanuel

Related News

The Akwa Ibom governor, Udom Emmanuel, said he has taken “insults” from the opposition in the state in the course of doing his job as governor but will not be intimidated.

Mr Emmanuel, in his Christmas Day broadcast to the state, said “I have been insulted, called all manner of names,” apparently expressing his frustration on the rising opposition against his administration, as the 2019 governorship election in the state draws nearer.

Mr Emmanuel said he was not intimidated, but was ready to take the insults because, according to him, his administration enjoys the support of the people.

“I will not bend, I will not give in to blackmail, lies or attacks on my person or my administration,” he said. “I will not cut deals to sell our state to the highest bidder neither will I sacrifice the elements that define us as a people simply to further a political goal.”

Political pressure on the governor tripled since August this year when his predecessor and estranged godfather, Godswill Akpabio,defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Akpabio, a senator representing Akwa Ibom North-west District, used to be a rallying point for the PDP in the state and Mr Emmanuel’s administration before his defection.

The senator has reconciled with former political foes in the state and is now leading the battle to stop Governor Emmanuel from winning a second term in the February election.

Governor Emmanuel, a few days ago, came under severe pressure when the Akwa Ibom government denied the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari the use of a stadium in the state for the flag-off of the party’s 2019 election campaign this Friday.

The government later reversed itself and granted permission for the use of the 30,000-capacity Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

The governor, in his Christmas message to the people of the state, said he has done well in his first term and, therefore, deserved a second term.

“You will agree with me, that the Akwa Ibom story requires bold new chapters and those chapters are what, together, with your support, we have written glowingly in the past three and half years. As they say, a great job done requires more job to be done!” he said.

The governor said his administration has revived education and health sector and also helped to boost electricity supply in the state, among other achievements.

He said the administration has brought peace and security to the state which was notorious in the past for kidnapping and unresolved killings.

“A few years ago, we lived in the inglorious world as captured by Thomas Hobbes- a society where life was nasty, brutish and short, you are all living witnesses to those dark years when our people were kidnapped, murdered or brutally killed for holding different political opinions.

“You are all living witnesses to a sick and inglorious times when old men and women were not spared the horrors of politically motivated killings.”

He said three and half years as governor, “no one has been kidnapped for political reasons, no one has been assassinated for holding a different political viewpoint; no one has been harassed for speaking his or her mind”.

“The same people who brought you those years of horror are back together and they have promised you and the entire world that they will unleash violence upon you in the fashion of Warsaw saw war.

“As we celebrate the birth of the Prince of Peace (Jesus Christ), may their plan to unleash violence on our peace-loving people never come to pass; may the peace and progress we currently enjoy continue to be our portion in Jesus name, and you my dear people say Amen!” Governor Emmanuel said.