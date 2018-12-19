Edo governor signs N183.7bn 2019 budget into law

Related News

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has signed the state N183.7 billion Appropriation Bill for 2019 into law, saying it would be implemented for the betterment of the people of Edo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the budget, earlier pegged at N175 billion, was reviewed upward to N183,744,326,962.19 by the Edo House of Assembly.

Speaking shortly after assenting to the Budget on Wednesday in Benin, the governor thanked the legislature for the timely consideration and passage of the budget.

“Last year, when parliament considered our budget and approved the budget before 31st December 2017, people taught we were joking.

“I recall you said as long as you are Speaker, this will be the tradition.

“You have kept your word. I want to thank you sincerely for considering the budget in this manner,” Mr Obaseki said.

He also expressed appreciations to the legislators for being flexible enough to accommodate additions to the budget, due to new developments in the state.

“We just got the right to host the 2020 National Sports Festival last Sunday.

“No sooner an application was made to the committee, you moved into action to incorporate the expenditure that will be required to ensure that we successfully host the game.

“We want to also thank you for the gesture of putting in reasonable amount to support our security architecture.”

Presenting the 2019 approved appropriation bill to the governor for his assent, the Speaker of the Edo House of Assembly, Kabiru Adjoto, said due consultation was done with the different Ministries, Departments and Agencies before the upward review of the budget.

Mr Adjoto said the upward adjustment capital expenditure was 4.3 percent of the N175 billion present to the House by the governor.

He said the increment was to provide funds for the completion of ongoing infrastructure projects across the state.

The speaker said: “We decided to adjust the budget from N175 billion to N183 billion to accommodate for the state hosting of the 2020 National Sports Festival.

“We had to make more money available for the Agriprenuer programme, health sector, security and infrastructure; especially the completion of the state high court project and Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.”

(NAN)