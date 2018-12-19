Edo Assembly passes N183.7bn budget for 2019

The Edo State House of Assembly on Wednesday passed the state 2019 Appropriation Bill of N183.7 billion.
This followed a motion by the Majority Leader, Mr Roland Asoro and seconded by Mr Monday Ehighalua (PDP- Esan West) at the plenary in Benin.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Governor Godwin Obaseki had on November 26 presented a budget of N175 billion to the house for consideration.
However, the house increased the budget by N7.9 billion to accommodate more developmental programmes bringing the total amount to N183.7 billion.
A breakdown of the budget indicated that capital expenditure was put at N102.9 billion, while recurrent expenditure stood at N80.8 billion. (NAN)
