Wike is my godfather, I’ll support his re-election bid – Davido

Davido
Davido

A popular Nigerian musician, David Adeleke, also called Davido, on Sunday said he would work for Governor Nyesom Wike’s second term in office.

The musician, who made the pledge in Port Harcourt when he visited the Rivers State governor, said he would also institute a talent hunt show for Rivers-based artistes.

He said the programme would be in line with his discussions with the state government to support new generation artistes in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the musician was in Port Harcourt for a musical show tagged: ‘Plugged’, where he was billed to perform alongside other Rivers-based artistes.

“I am also here to see my godfather, Gov. Wike and to support his second term bid.

“I am planning a talent hunt show in Port Harcourt, one of the lucky artistes will perform at my show in Lagos on Dec. 27,” he said.

Davido said he was also in Port Harcourt to wish Mr Wike a happy birthday, adding that in the forthcoming year, there were several things he was planning for the good of the music industry.

NAN also reports that Davido was accompanied by the organiser of the show, Chima Aguma, and Music Promoter, Soso Soberekon.

In his remarks, Mr Wike promised to support the entertainment industry, to create jobs for the youth.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.