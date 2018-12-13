Buhari’s wife to launch pet project in Akwa Ibom

The first lady, Aisha Buhari, is visiting Akwa Ibom state on Friday to flag off her pet project, called Future Assured.

Future Assured, according to the project website, is a non-governmental organisation set up with the aim of advocating for the well-being of women, children, and adolescents in Nigeria.

Ita Enang, an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, told journalists on Thursday in Uyo, the flagoff ceremony will take place at the Nsima Ekere Campaign Ground in Uyo.

Mr Enang, who is the Director General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council in Akwa Ibom, said about 10,000 youth in the state will receive interest-free loans, grants, and various forms of training.

He said the beneficiaries were selected across party lines after evaluation of the their applications which he said were submitted online.

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) are partnering the Future Assured in the empowerment project, Mr Enang said.

Other partners are Godswill Akpabio and Nelson Effiong, two APC senators from the state.

“It’s a project of the APC, but made available to all Nigerians, irrespective of the political party,” Mr Enang said.

He added, “I want to emphasise, this is not a political campaign. The First Lady is visiting the state as a mother to all. Everybody is welcome to give her a befitting reception.”

