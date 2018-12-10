2019: Okowa appoints Ibori, Oyovwaire, others into campaign council

Related News

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Monday urged newly-inaugurated Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to focus on issues-based campaign ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The governor gave the charge while addressing the council after its inauguration by the party’s chairman in the state, Kingsley Esiso, in Asaba, the state capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 60-member campaign council has Sam Oyovbaire, a former information minister, as Chairman, Ned Nwoko, a former federal lawmaker, vice- chairman and Funkekeme Solomon, Director-General.

NAN also reports that former governor of the state, James Ibori, his former deputy governors, Benjamin Elue and Amos Utuama and some other PDP stalwarts in the state are members of the council.

Mr Okowa said his administration had performed and delivered the dividends of democracy in infrastructure, health, education, job creations for youths and women among others, to guarantee the party’s return to power.

According to him, the campaign for 2019 general elections must be issue-based.

He said in the past three and half years, his administration had achieved a lot, adding that there were still more to be done for the people.

“You must take the campaigns to the local governments, wards and units; tell the people the truth about what we have done because we have done well to deserve their support and votes,” he said.

He said the state was the first to introduce and implement the contributory health scheme in the country and the state human capital development remained number one.

“Our technical colleges have received lots of awards and many youths and women in the state have been impacted through our jobs creation and entrepreneurial programmes.

“We are committed to making things better and in three years, our tertiary institutions have had all their courses accredited. And on road constructions, we have done well and many more will be constructed.

“In sports, our youths have been encouraged and I have made promises without regrets because any Deltan that has done well will be rewarded and we must continue to encourage our people,” he said.

He charged the campaign team to go all out in one mind and to reconcile their differences in order to achieve success.

Earlier, Mr Esiso, while inaugurating the council, said the inauguration marked the kick-off of the party’s campaign in the state.

He said the council was made up of carefully selected men and women who were poised to deliver by taking the campaign from door to door across the state.

“Today is a great day for our party because we are kick-starting our campaign and we have carefully selected men and women capable of leading our party through a grassroots campaign not only in the wards but in the units.

“Our campaign will be issue-based because our governor and party have performed creditably well on roads’ construction, education, health, empowerment programmes, sports and many more,” Mr Esiso said.

Mr Oyovbaire in his response on behalf of the council assured the party of their commitment to deliver on the assignment.

“We accept this honour and affirm that we will deliver on this task to ensure the return of our governor, and all the PDP candidates seeking elections into the NASS and the state assembly.

“The council will also work for the election of the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, come 2019 general election,” he said.

(NAN)