Nigeria Army investigates discovery of “militia camp” in Rivers

Rivers state on map
The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, has ordered an investigation into the discovery of a “militia camp” in Rivers State, Nigeria’s South-south, the army spokesperson, Sani Usman, said in a statement issued on Friday.

Troops from the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, said it discovered the “militia camp” on Thursday at the Nigeria Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp, Nonwa Gbam, in Tai Local Government Area of the state.

“We met over 100 recruits undergoing military-type of training inside the camp,” the army said.

Ten persons described as “operators” of the militia camp were said to have been arrested and handed over to the police in the state.

“The issue will be investigated diligently,” Mr Usman, a brigadier general, said in the statement.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to reiterate that it would continue to remain professional and apolitical in the discharge of its Constitutional duties.

“We reaffirm our determination to be responsive to the defence and safeguard of democratic institutions in this country and remain non-partisan in all our undertakings,” he added.

Rivers State, which is controlled by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has experienced several violence and killings in the past, especially during elections.

The governor of the state, Nyesom Wike, has had frequent conflicts with security agencies, which is controlled by the federal government, in the state.

Apart from the about nine-year-old Boko Haram insurgency, Nigeria has been plagued by incessant violence crises across the country.

