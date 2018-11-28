Navy begins `Operation Ex Toru-Gbown’ in Bayelsa, Delta

Nigerian Navy
Nigerian Navy

The Central Naval Command (CNC) has begun a riverine and sea exercise tagged: “Ex Toru-Gbown”.

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) CNC, Saidu Garba, flagged-off the exercise on Wednesday at the Nigerian Ports Authority Jetty in Warri, Delta.

Mr Garba said the three-day exercise would take place in Bayelsa and Delta states.

Ex Toru-Gbown means ‘water protection’ in Ijaw Language.

The FOC noted that the command had the responsibility of providing adequate security in the area, and gave the assurance that it would continue to discharge its duties diligently.

“So far, our operations have recorded huge success in reducing crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism and other maritime crimes.

“Ex Toru-Gbown is a riverine exercise scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2018.

“Last year, the command, in a similar fashion, hosted ‘operation Octopus Grip’.

“Our presence here today is an indication of the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to safeguarding the nation’s maritime environment, which is filled with illegalities,’’ he said.

The FOC said the exercise was aimed at assessing the combat readiness of the command and the capability of specific bases/units in conducting riverine and checkpoint operations, among others goals.

He said the navy was providing an environment that would enable sustenance of economic activities, including shipping and oil and gas production.

Earlier, the Central Fleet Commander and the Officer in Tactical Command, Sunday Oguntade, said the command could handle cases of hijack or kidnapping at sea.

The Commodore said that Nigeria’s maritime environment had resources and that over 90 percent of them were from oil and gas. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.