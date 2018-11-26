Why customers are protesting against us – Benin Disco

Related News

The Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) has said that the sustained protest against its operations by some of its customers are because of its stoppage of power theft by some people.

BEDC Managing Director, Funke Osibodu, made the assertion in Benin on Monday at a news conference. She said that the firm had organised more awareness for the public to understand its operations.

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in the state have constantly protested against the operation of BEDC, calling on the Federal Government not to renew the operating license of the company.

Mrs Osibodu said, “Edo State civil society continues to attempt to disturb our operation in Benin and Sapele.

“Some of their problems are that we are dislodging many of them who have been stealing power because of the mentality that they can get away with it.

“It is high time the civil society groups started understanding that these illegal actions must be stopped.

“Our own position is that the more power we can sell the better for us.

“If some of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN)’s limitations are removed people will smile because they will have 30 per cent extra power.

“The problem is not that of TCN alone but also that of the budgetary process.

“There are no licenses to be revoked. It is not possible. There is nothing like renewal of licence. We need to do more work to make people understand the issues.”

Meanwhile, Omobude Agho, Coordinator-General of the CSOs in Edo under the aegis of BEDC Franchise States Peoples’ Alliance, alleged that the BEDC stole from the people by not giving them electricity.

Mr Omobude stated that none of the leaders of the civil society groups had been disconnected from the company power-line because of electricity theft.

In another development, Moses Arigu, the Commissioner for National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), has debunked some reports that he ordered electricity consumers who do not have meters not to pay electricity bills.

Mr Arigu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin that there was no directive that those without meters should not pay their bills.

He however advised any consumer not satisfied with the estimated billing by the BEDC to report his/her grievances through the appropriate channels.

(NAN)