Akwa Ibom names airport after ex-Governor Victor Attah

Victor Attah (left) with Governor Udom Emmanuel (right) at the state banquet organised in Uyo to mark Mr Attah's 80th birthday1
Victor Attah (left) with Governor Udom Emmanuel (right) at the state banquet organised in Uyo to mark Mr Attah's 80th birthday1

The Akwa Ibom state government has named the Ibom International Airport after Victor Attah, the second civilian governor of the state.

Mr Attah, widely revered as the “father of modern Akwa Ibom”, conceived and began building the airport when he was governor between 1999 and 2007.

The airport, managed by the state government, is one of the busiest in Nigeria’s South-south region.

“By the special resolution from the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, I now rename Akwa Ibom International Airport to Victor Attah International Airport,” the state governor, Udom Emmanuel, said on Saturday, during a state banquet organised in Uyo to honour Mr Attah on his 80 birthday.

There was a loud ovation from the crowd at the banquet.

The people kept shouting and clapping, joyfully, as Mr Udom and Mr Attah hugged each other passionately.

“Because you have honoured me tonight, in future somebody will also honour you,” Mr Attah told the governor.

One group in Akwa Ibom, Greater Peoples Forum for Social & Economic Development, has been leading a campaign for the naming of the Ibom airport after the former governor.

“Obong Victor Attah fought and won several battles for Akwa Ibom state, the chief among them being the 13 per cent oil derivation fund which we are currently enjoying in the state. It will be a befitting recognition and honour, therefore, if we as a people do at least this one thing for him.

“An international stadium has been named after Senator Godswill Akpabio, while the beautiful state secretariat has been named after the former governor, Otuekong Idongesit Nkanga. It is only natural at this point in our history that the Akwa Ibom International Airport be named after Obong Victor Attah,” the group had said in June this year while pleading with Governor Emmanuel to take steps to name the airport after Mr Attah.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.