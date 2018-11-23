Amidst Assembly crisis, Akwa Ibom gets new police commissioner

Related News

A new commissioner of police has been appointed for Akwa Ibom state.

He is Musa Kimo, the spokesperson of the police in the state, Odiko MacDon, said in a statement on Friday.

Mr Kimo takes over from John Abang, whose transfer is linked to the crisis in the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly.

Five lawmakers who were suspended by the Assembly later announced the controversial removal of the assembly speaker.

The five lawmakers and their supporters accused Mr Abang of taking sides in the crisis rocking the assembly which led to the seal off of the building by the police.

Before Akwa Ibom, Mr Kimo served as police commissioner in Adamawa, Ebonyi, and Rivers states.

He also served as commissioner of the dreaded federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Abuja.

The new police chief holds a B.sc degree in political science from the University of Sokoto. He joined the Nigeria police as a cadet assistant superintendent of police in 1986.

Mr Kimo is the 25th commissioner of police in the state.