Police vacate Akwa Ibom assembly premises

The gate of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Uyo, is now open for members of the public to go into the assembly complex, three days after the police sealed it off, following a crisis over the defection of five lawmakers.

When a PREMIUM TIMES reporter visited the assembly complex at 10:14 a.m on Friday, the police trucks and the anti-riot police officers that had barricaded the road leading to the complex were no longer there.

Some youth who came in several buses were seen hanging out on the road leading to the assembly.

A handful of police officers were, however, still seen within the assembly premises.

This reporter was allowed to drive into the complex, after introducing himself to the assembly security official at the entrance gate.

Except for the canteen and a few offices that were open, the complex still looked deserted.

Broken pieces of louvre were all over the floor in one section of the complex, an evidence of a violent confrontation that took place within the week.

The seats of the five lawmakers were declared vacant by the speaker, Onofiok Luke, for defecting from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers are Nse Ntuen, who represented Essien Udim State Constituency; Gabriel Toby, Etim Ekpo/Ika; Otobong Ndem, Mkpat Enin; Idongesit Ituen, Itu; and Victor Udofia, Ikono.

Angry youth, who are members of the APC, stormed the assembly on Monday to protest against the speaker.

The situation degenerated quickly with the sacked lawmakers, five of them, holding their own ‘sitting’ on Monday to declare the removal of Mr Luke as the speaker.

They went on to “elect” Mr Ntuen as the “new speaker”, defying a constitutional provision which requires that a speaker or a deputy speaker can only be removed through the votes of a two-third majority of the members of the assembly.

The police is yet to brief the public on the sealing off of the Akwa Ibom assembly.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Odiko MacDon, has not been responding to calls and text messages from reporters since the crisis began.