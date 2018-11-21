APC says it will no longer recognise Akwa Ibom Speaker

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State says it will no longer recognise Onofiok Luke as the Speaker, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly.

The chairman of APC in the state, Ini Okopido, stated this on Wednesday while briefing reporters on the crisis rocking the state assembly.

Five lawmakers sacked by the speaker for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC had their “sitting” on Monday where they, in turn, declared Mr Luke removed as speaker.

The five lawmakers are Idongesit Ituen, Itu State Constituency; Nse Ntuen, Essien Udim; Otobong Ndem, Mkpat Enin; Gabriel Toby, Etim Ekpo/Ika; and Victor Udofia, Ikono.

The five went ahead to “elect” Mr Ntuen as the “new speaker” of the assembly.

“We stand by the decision of the lawmakers to elect a new speaker to lead the 6th Assembly and will support the new speaker, Hon. Nse Ntuen as is required of the All Progressive Congress in Akwa Ibom State,” the APC chairman, Mr Okopido said.

Mr Okopido said the five lawmakers had subsisting court cases against “the former speaker” before their seats were declared vacant.

“You will all recall that the first person to decamp in the current Assembly was the member representing Urue Offong/Oruko State Constituency, Hon. Asuquo Archibong, who won election to the State House on the platform of the APC,” Mr Okopido said.

“The speaker did not declare his seat vacant at the time he decamped from his party for no just cause.

“Even when Mr Speaker purported to do a blanket declaration of all members that decamped from parties that sponsored their elections, he carefully avoided touching the seat of the Urue Offong/Oruko State Constituency member simply because he decamped to his party, the PDP. Hon. Archibong is the candidate of the PDP in the 2019 general elections for the Urue Offong/Oruko State Constituency.

“Nevertheless, the APC as a law-abiding party totally condemns the actions of the former speaker in its entirety in taking the laws into his hands and embarking on absolute illegalities and acting as god by declaring the seats of members whose matters were still pending in the Courts and who had existing court orders restraining him from such purported declarations.

“His disobedience to extant orders of the Court is most contemptuous and despicable of a Chief Law Maker who had sworn to respect and protect the laws of the land. Now he is the one breaking them.

“The APC in Akwa Ibom state cannot accept the impunity and political rascality displayed by the former speaker in declaring the seats of our members in the Assembly vacant, for no just cause,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly was sealed off on Wednesday morning by the police in the state following the crisis.