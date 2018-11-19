Police nab suspected cop killers in Bayelsa

Nigeria Police
Nigeria Police on patrol

The Bayelsa Police Command on Monday said it had arrested four suspected killers of a police officer attached to Anti-terrorism Unit in the state.

The Bayelsa Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, told journalists in Yenagoa that a 24-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with armed robbery and murder of Corporal Sammy Saturday who was killed at Tombia roundabout, Yenagoa in October.

He said: “The suspect led police to arrest other members of the gang who confessed how the police officer was killed.

“They confessed to be members of Greenland Confraternity, investigation is ongoing,” he said.

The police commissioner said that the command had also arrested two men suspected to have allegedly killed a 16-year-old undergraduate in Bayelsa, Miss Seiyefa Fred.

He said most of the crimes were cult and illicit drug-related.

Makan called on the residents to cooperate and assist the command in its efforts at ensuring peace, security and safety of lives and property in the state. (NAN)

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.