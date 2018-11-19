Akwa Ibom Assembly asks Gov Emmanuel to name airport after Attah

Related News

The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly on Monday passed a motion, urging the state governor, Udom Emmanuel, to name the Ibom International Airport after the second civilian governor of the state, Victor Attah, says a statement from the spokesperson to the speaker, Kufre Okon.

Mr Attah will be 80 on Tuesday.

The House sitting was presided by the Speaker, Onofiok Luke.

The assembly also gave Mr Emmanuel the option of naming the Akwa Ibom State University, at Mkpat Enin, after the former governor.

Both the airport and the university were conceived and started during Mr Attah’s administration.

Among other events scheduled to mark his birthday, the state government is planning a state banquet on Saturday in honour of Mr Attah who is widely revered as “the father of modern Akwa Ibom.”

“Let us join in celebrating this illustrious son of Akwa Ibom State, whose vision and selfless commitment to serve his people is precursor of the continued economic prosperity of the state,” the Commissioner for Information in the state, Charles Udoh, said in a statement issued on Saturday.

One group in Akwa Ibom, Greater Peoples Forum for Social & Economic Development, has been leading a campaign for the naming of the Ibom airport after the former governor.

“Obong Victor Attah fought and won several battles for Akwa Ibom state, the chief among them being the 13 per cent oil derivation fund which we are currently enjoying in the state. It will be a befitting recognition and honour, therefore, if we as a people do at least this one thing for him.

“An international stadium has been named after Senator Godswill Akpabio, while the beautiful state secretariat has been named after the former governor, Otuekong Idongesit Nkanga. It is only natural at this point in our history that the Akwa Ibom International Airport be named after Obong Victor Attah,” the group had said in June this year while pleading with Governor Emmanuel to take steps to name the airport after Mr Attah.