Gunmen opened fire on us – Rivers APC governorship candidate, Tonye Cole

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Tony Cole, says gunmen opened fire on his team while they were going about consulting people for the forthcoming election in the state.

Mr Cole said on Twitter, Saturday, the incident happened at Old Bakana on Friday.

“Tragedy was averted Friday, November 16, 2018 at Old Bakana. Gun Men opened fire on my team while we were carrying out ward-to-ward consultation in the community. We thank the almighty for his protection now and always. I stand for politics of peace,” Mr Cole said, through his personal Twitter handle @TonyeCole1.

He added, “I may be compelled to face danger but never fear it. To do anything truly worth doing, we must not stand back shivering and thinking of the danger, but jump in with gusto and scramble through as well as we can.”

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify Mr Cole’s claims of an attack on him and his team.

The police spokesperson in the state, Nnamdi Omoni, did not respond to calls and text message from this newspaper at the time of filing this report.

Mr Cole is the main challenger to the current governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, who is running for re-election under his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Rivers is notorious for its history of political violence.

Both the PDP and APC are known to have traded blame over past killings and election-related violence in the oil-rich state.