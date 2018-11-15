Court remands five for alleged attempt to rob governor

Court
Court symbol

A Sagbama High Court in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, on Thursday remanded five suspects who allegedly attempted to rob Governor Seriaki Dickson in his country home at Toru Orua.

The accused, Esther Engbeke, Tamnatony Jacob, Wodu Ebikebomu, Emmanuel Dorgu and Sinclair Thursday are being tried for alleged conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Justice E.T Okara ordered their remand in prison after they denied the charges, and adjourned the case till December 6 for hearing.

The prosecutor, Ayebatonye Jumbo, told the court the accused conspired to procure arms with the intent to invade Mr Dickson’s country home at Toru Orua in Sagbama Local Government Area.

Mr Jumbo alleged that one of the accused, a construction worker at Mr Dickson’s residence, had discovered a room stuffed with cash.

“This was after their initial plan to approach the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission under the whistle blowing policy to get commission had failed,” the senior state council said.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the Robbery and Firearms Act of 2004.

Gov Seriake Dickson speaking

The prosecution witness, Richman Ebipade, told the court that the accused had during investigation, confessed to procuring arms for the proposed operation.

However, Mr Ebipade, under cross examination by the defence counsel, Julius Iyekoroghe, told the court that his investigative team did not recover the said arms from the accused. (NAN)

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.