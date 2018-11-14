Navy launches operation `chase thief’ in Niger Delta

Related News

The Eastern Naval Command of the Nigerian Navy said it would on Thursday commence “Ani-Oforifori’’ exercise in Niger Delta creeks to rid the area of bad elements

“Ani-Oforifori’’ means “Chase Thief’’ in Kalabari language in Rivers.

The command announced this in a statement by its information officer, Thomas Otuji, on Wednesday in Calabar.

According to the statement, the objective of the exercise is to assess the operational readiness of ships, gunboats, helicopters and other platforms of the Eastern Fleet.

The statement added that the exercise was also to test the skills of personnel in tackling maritime threats within the command’s area of responsibility.

“The Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, Rear Adm. David Adeniran, has announced that the Eastern Naval Command will commence exercise Ani-Oforifori meaning Chase Thief in Kalabari language.

“In view of this, members of the public, particularly the good people of the Niger Delta, are advised not to panic but go about their normal businesses.

“They should not panic when they see large body of warships, gunboats, helicopters and other naval platforms in the area as the exercise is for routine purposes,’’ the command explained. (NAN)