Ex-Bayelsa security adviser accused of rape appeals denial of bail

The Court of Appeal has adjourned ruling on an appeal filed by a former security adviser to former Governor Timipre Sylva of Bayelsa State, Richard Kpodo, against a ruling of the state high court denying him bail.

Mr Kpodo is standing trial before the high court for alleged rape of his 26-year old former employee. Justice E. Eradiri on July 31 denied him bail, which he applied for on his health condition, ruling that the accused be remanded in prison custody and given access to medical care.

The prosecuting counsel, Andrew Arthur, said on Tuesday in Yenagoa Mr Kpodo’s appeal was heard by the Court of Appeal siting in Port Harcourt.

“We were in court for the appeal on the denial of bail, the application was heard and the court adjourned ruling on the appeal to a later date that would be communicated to the parties,” Mr Arthur said.

The trial at Bayelsa High Court 7 was on October 31 halted as the accused sought a transfer of the case to another judge. The defence team was slated to open defence on that date when the state’s prosecutor informed the court of a pending application by the accused to have the case tried by another judge.

The trial judge in reaction to the development adjourned the case indefinitely to await the decision of the Chief Judge of Bayelsa, Kate Abiri.

Before the adjournment, the alleged rape victim had in a previous hearing together with three witnesses testified before the judge, and was cross examined by the defense counsel, Julius Iyekoroghe, before the prosecution team closed its case.

Mr Kpodo was on July 31 arraigned before High Court 7 after being earlier arraigned before a magistrates’ court in Yenagoa. He was charged on two counts of unlawful detention and rape of the female cashier at the hotel he runs.

An uncle of the victim and a medical doctor who examined her on June 9, after the alleged rape the previous day, also testified in the case.

Mr Kpodo is in prison custody pending the reassignment of the case to another judge.