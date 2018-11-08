Only God can stop rampaging herdsmen, governor says

Related News

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has urged Christians to consistently pray for God to intervene in the affairs of Nigeria, saying there is nothing that is impossible before God.

Governor Okowa made the call Thursday at the 2018 edition of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Day celebration which had as theme, “Contend For The Faith” held at the Oleh Township Stadium, Oleh, Isoko South local government area of Delta State.

According Mr. Okowa, “This is the time to work with God, time to spend a lot of time with God, every Christian should pray for Nigeria for the will of God to manifest; we must be brave, we must pray consistently; there is lot of challenges but, we must call on the power of God because, God is able to stop the herdsmen.”

“We need a stronger voice from the Federal Government for the issue of herdsmen to be reduced to the barest minimum, until that strong directive comes in, the security agencies may not be able to do more than it is currently doing.

“This is the time to trust in God, if as Christians, we genuinely and collectively continue to call on His name, He will answer us and intervene in the affairs of our country.”

The governor commended CAN for organising the event, and urged Christians to live holy and exemplary life.

He assured CAN of his administration’s partnership, adding, “pray for us as a government, pray for us as a state, pray for our nation, Nigeria; the church should come out in their numbers to do the will of God as we go into elections, as we pray for our nation, we should back it with action; we shall be willing partners with the Church, just imagine a state without the Church of God?”

The guest speaker at the occasion, Emmanuel Chukwuma of Enugu Diocese of the Anglican Communion, said, “Governor Okowa is working, so no vacancy in Delta State Government House in 2019; the Church should not lose the essence of prayers, the word of God, you must hold the Bible always.

“If you are a man of God and you are not saying the truth, God will punish you, avoid indecent dressing in church, our church is not club house; we must support our Christian leaders, but, the Christian leaders must listen; stop giving awards to thieves.”

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa (left); Chairman, CAN South-South, Archbishop Dr. God-do-well Avwomakpa (right) and Other’s, during the CAN Day Celebration, at Oleh Township Stadium, Delta State. PIX; JIBUNOR SAMUEL. Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa (right); Archbishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma (left); State CAN Chairman, Apostle Dr. Silvanus Okorote (2nd left) and Chairman, CAN South-South, Archbishop Dr. God-do-well Avwomakpa, during the CAN Day Celebration, at Oleh Township Stadium, Delta State. PIX; JIBUNOR SAMUEL. Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa (left) and State CAN Chairman, Apostle Dr. Silvanus Okorote, during the CAN Day Celebration, at Oleh Township Stadium, Delta State. PIX; JIBUNOR SAMUEL.

The Chairman of CAN, Delta State, Silvanus Okorote in an address, said, “We have enjoyed peace these three and half years in Delta State because, God gave us a man after His own heart, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa; the Church has prayed for Dr Okowa to get a second term. But, let me remind us that INEC only knows how to count votes, so, get your PVC and support your prayers with it.”

“Prayers were offered for different intentions at the occasion which was attended by an array of church leaders and their members.