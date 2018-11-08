Delta Assembly directs state tertiary institutions to submit 2017, 2018 financial records

Related News

The Delta House of Assembly Committee on Education has directed all the state-owned tertiary institutions to furnish it with their records of incomes and expenditures for 2017 and 2018 financial years.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Education, Angela Nwaka, gave the directive during the 2019 budget defence meeting with the heads of the state-owned tertiary institutions on Thursday in Asaba, the state capital.

Ms Nwaka said though tertiary institutions had the power to generate revenue and spend, there was need for them to be transparent in line with the laid down procedures.

“Education is a key sector in any nation.

“As such, there is every need to strengthen it in order for them to live up to expectation in churning out qualified manpower for the nation’s developmental needs,’’ she said.

Ms Nwaka added that the committee was determined to do its best in assisting the state Ministry of Higher Education and other tertiary institutions in the state to achieve their set goals.

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Higher Education, Jude Sinebe, noted that tertiary institutions usually submitted their monthly incomes and expenditures reports to the state Ministry of Finance.

On achievements recorded in 2018, Mr Sinebe said, “some courses were accredited in the Delta State University, the three polytechnics and colleges of education in the state during the year.

“The state government also embarked on some projects in Abraka and Asaba campuses of DELSU,” he said.

Mr Sinebe, however, appealed to the committee to appropriate more funds to the ministry to enable it to meet up with its obligations.

He also commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for embarking on various projects in the state, especially in DELSU.

Meanwhile Mr Okowa has forwarded to the State House of Assembly the name of Joseph Utomi, for appointment as Commissioner and member of the State Executive Council.

A letter stating the name of the nominee was read during plenary of the Assembly in Asaba by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori.

Mr Okowa said the nomination was in line with the power conferred on him by section 192, sub section 2 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Receiving the letter for consideration, the Majority Leader of the Assembly, Tim Owhefere, moved the motion which was seconded by the lawmaker representing Aniocha South Constituency in the state Assembly, Ms Nwaka.

Consequently, the motion was unanimously adopted by the Assembly when put to a voice vote by the speaker.

The speaker directed the nominee to submit 35 copies of his curriculum vitae to the office of the Clerk of the House and also appear before the Assembly for screening and confirmation on November 13.

The nominee is a former Council Chairman of Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state.

(NAN)