Supreme Court ruling on Rivers APC doesn’t affect primaries – Spokesperson

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the Supreme Court judgement voiding the congresses that produced its officials in Rivers State has nothing to do with its governorship and legislative primaries in the state

The party said this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, on Thursday.

Conflicting interpretations by the two factions of the party in the state trailed the court judgement. The factions are led by transport minister, Rotimi Amaechi’, and a senator, Magnus Abe.

The apex court in the ruling set aside the decision of the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt Division, which permitted the conduct of congresses by the APC in Rivers, despite an injunction to the contrary by a state high court.

The Supreme Court said the appellate court acted in bad faith on June 21 when it agreed to stay the execution of the decision of the Rivers State High Court.

While Mr Abe said the apex court judgement meant the Ojukaye Flag Amachree, who heads a faction loyal to Amaechi has fallen into a pit from which it cannot be rescued, Mr Amachree’s faction said the Supreme Court has not set aside his chairmanship of the APC in the state and the congresses it conducted.

“In view of conflicting interpretations that have greeted the recent verdict of the Supreme Court on the contentions among our members in Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), it has become necessary to clarify that the Supreme Court’s verdict has nothing to do with the primaries conducted for the governorship and legislative positions in the state,” Mr Issa-Onilu stated on Thursday.

He therefore noted that the governorship candidature of Tonye Cole and other candidates listed by the party remain as they emerged in accordance to the guidelines of the Independent national Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Therefore, the candidature of Arch. Tonye Cole along with his running mate, Hon. Victor Giadom, remains inviolate. The list of our candidates for the governorship, National Assembly, and House of Assembly have been processed by the National Working Committee (NWC) according to the INEC guidelines.”

The party expressed appreciation for “the support of the people of Rivers State and their commitment towards the victory” of its governorship candidate, Mr Cole and other candidates at all levels in the 2019 elections and urged the people to “stay poised to effect a change to move the beleaguered state to a path of progress and development.”