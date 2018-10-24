Rivers senator dumps PDP, joins APC – Senate Leader

Related News

The senator representing Rivers West district, Osinachukwu Ideozu, has reportedly left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Mr Ideozu’s defection was announced by the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, shortly before the adjournment of plenary.

“I want to congratulate my brother representing Rivers West, Osinachukwu Ideozu for moving from PDP to APC. Congratulations my brother,” Mr Lawan said.

Mr Ideozu has, however, not personally announced his defection, neither has any defection letter by him been read on the Senate floor as is the norm.

The defection, when confirmed, means all three senators from the state are now members of the APC. The others are Andrew Uchendu and Magnus Abe. Mr Abe recently denied rumours he was leaving the APC for the PDP.

Rivers State is under the leadership of Governor Nyesom Wike of the PDP.

The defection brings into more doubt the party composition of lawmakers at the Senate.

Since July when 15 senators dumped the APC, the majority composition of the senate has come under contest.

The Senate is currently under the leadership of Bukola Saraki, a member of the PDP, who joined the party from the APC some months ago.