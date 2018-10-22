Wike swears-in five new commissioners

Related News

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Monday swore in five new Commissioners and one Special Adviser in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The new commissioners were John Bazia, Inimetieh Aguma, Zaccheaus Adango, Leloonu Nwububasa and Konfaa Harry, while Emilia Nte was sworn-in as a Special Adviser

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that only Mr Adango was assigned the portfolio of Commissioner for Justice and Attorney- General of the State, while others have yet to be given.

Mr Wike said their appointments were to fill vacant positions in the State Executive Council as well as others.

He urged them to contribute their quota to the development of the state and called on them to shun acts that could undermine their reputation as members of the state executive council.

The governor also advised them to always be loyal and committed to their duties and ensure success in the running of the government.

