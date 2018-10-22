Edo Assembly elects ex-speaker, Justin Okonoboh, as deputy speaker

Related News

The Edo State House of Assembly has elected its former speaker, Justin Okonoboh, as deputy speaker at a chaotic session Monday morning.

The Majority Leader of the assembly, Roland Asoro, told PREMIUM TIMES, at 1:35 p.m. on Monday that Mr Okonoboh was elected to replace the removed deputy speaker, Victor Edoror.

There were reports of shootings in the assembly.

The former deputy speaker, Mr Edoror, has been suspended from the House for three months, alongside two other lawmakers, Foly Ogedengbe (APC, Owan East) and Ganiyu Audu (APC, Etsako West 1).

“We needed to have a new deputy Speaker because of the excesses of the impeached deputy Speaker,” The Punch newspaper quoted the Speaker, Kabiru Adjoto, as saying.

“I and 20 other members of the House remain committed to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and cannot leave the party.

“We are even more committed to Governor Godwin Obaseki and the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019,” Mr Adjoto said.

Mr Okonoboh, the new deputy speaker, was removed as speaker in August 2017 during a chaotic session that had lawmakers throw punches at one another.

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Dan Orbih, blamed the APC for the crisis in the state assembly.

“I think the problem in the Edo State House of Assembly is actually a reflection of the general problem the APC has caused to the larger Nigerian society. They have shown clearly that they don’t have what it takes to run the affairs of most of the states where they are in power,” Mr Orbih told PREMIUM TIMES.

“It is rather shameful that these things are happening, especially when the national chairman of the party is from that state,” he said.