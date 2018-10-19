Akwa Ibom gets new police commissioner

A new commissioner of police has assumed duty in Akwa Ibom State.

He is John Bassey Abang.

Mr Bassey replaces Adeyemi Ogungemilusi who, according to a statement by the police spokesperson in the state, Odiko MacDon, has been promoted to the rank of assistant inspector general of police.

Mr Abang was working as a commissioner of police at the force headquarters in Abuja before his posting to Akwa Ibom.

The new police chief holds a B.Sc degree in International Studies from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He was enlisted into police as a cadet assistant superintendent of police in 1988 and has worked in various positions before, including the National Defence College.

He is the 24th commissioner of police in the state.

