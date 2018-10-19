Flooding: Osinbajo visits Rivers, Bayelsa

Related News

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is on a visit to Rivers and Bayelsa on Friday to assess the damage caused by flood in the two states.

Mr Osinbajo’s visit is coming a day after the Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, complained that the federal government was yet to offer assistance to the state after the devastation caused by heavy flooding in the state.

“Order than receiving about 400 bags of rice for thousands of displaced people, I cannot point at any concrete help the federal government has rendered.

“No cash support, not even in 2012 did the state government receive any monies from the federal government. I know that we raised some money on our own and some agencies and philanthropic individuals and companies came to our rescue,” a statement from the Government House, Yenegoa, quoted Mr Dickson to have said.

Mr Dickson, who said the Bayelsa government had spent over N500 million to manage the large number of persons displaced by the flood, had appealed to individuals, organisations and donor agencies to come to the aid of the thousands of displaced persons in the state.

It is uncertain if the vice president’s visit has any link with the governor’s remark.

Laolu Akande, a spokesperson to Mr Osinbajo, said on Twitter at about 12:19 p.m. that the vice president landed in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and was flying over affected areas in Igbogene.

Mr Akande, tweeting through his private Twitter account @akandeoj, said the vice president, accompanied by Governor Dickson, would be visiting IDP camps to meet people affected by the floods and deliver a message of hope and restoration”.

Mr Akande later posted a video of Mr Osinbajo interacting with displaced persons in Igbogene.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said that at least 150,000 people have been displaced by flood in Bayelsa alone this year.

The Bayelsa government in September had closed down schools in the state to avoid loss of lives due to the flood.